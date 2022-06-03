Representatives of the family whose members rioted last month in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem arrived at the hospital on Friday morning on their own initiative, to meet with hospital management and staff who were injured in the incident.

The purpose of their visit, they said, was to apologize on behalf of all the family members who were involved in the incident.

The incident took place about three weeks ago. Family members of a patient who was evacuated in critical condition to the hospital rioted in the intensive care unit after being notified of his death.

Dozens of family members of the victim, residents of eastern Jerusalem, broke doors and windows, destroyed the nurses' stand and beat the staff members.

At Friday’s meeting, the family representative said, "We apologize for the incidents, we are against violence, this is not our way. We very much appreciate all the blessed work of the staff at Hadassah."

Dr. Tamar Elram, the hospital's director, expressed condolences to the family members over the death of their relative, and noted the complex reality that the staff who were attacked that evening have been dealing with.

"Everyone who comes to our hospital is treated with respect by a team that works here with one goal - to provide healing and save lives. The same team that is present here in front of you and their colleagues are the ones who were hurt and are continuing to heal. They have gone through difficult days of fear and panic and we support them throughout this period. As those who participated in the difficult event, I see you as messengers in the community and your job is to convey the messages that reject violence of all kinds, and not just in the health system."

The rioters themselves did not attend the meeting as, thanks to the efforts of the Israel Police, they are in custody and an indictment has been filed against them.

