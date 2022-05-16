Family members of a patient who was evacuated in critical condition to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem rioted in the intensive care unit after being notified of his death.

Dozens of family members of the victim, residents of eastern Jerusalem, broke doors and windows, destroyed the nurses' stand and beat the staff members.

Hospital security guards and police officers who were called to the scene were able to restore order. Two medical personnel suffered light injuries and were treated in the hospital emergency room.

The hospital said, "The entire staff has been left shocked by the serious violence. At this time, the hospital director and the social service director are on site to carry out a support procedure and process the incident with the staff."

Dr. Tamar Elram, director of Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital who arrived at the scene immediately after the incident, said, "We at Hadassah express a deep shock at the difficult incident that happened here, in a place where we only think about saving lives and working to relieve our patients' pain. Our team, dedicated people who do their job faithfully around the clock, were beaten and injured, and do not believe that after the efforts they invested in caring for a patient, his family ‘rewarded’ them with such serious violence. We must not be silent and will not rest until they are brought to justice."

"I stand here tonight and embrace each and every one of our staff members. One of the nurses told me: ‘I have been a nurse for 21 years, this is the first time I have feared for my life.’ We will continue to do everything possible to maximize the staff's sense of protection in the face of violence."