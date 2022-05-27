Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, led by Hamas, on Thursday announced a state of alert in the wake of Jerusalem Day and the Flag March scheduled to take place in the Old City.

In a statement, organizations called on "the Palestinian public in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the occupied territories to arrive at the Al-Aqsa Mosque plaza starting Friday" and declared this coming Sunday a national day of protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque and general mobilization.

They warned Israel against "making a stupid move" by “allowing the terrorist Flag March to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque” by emphasizing that doing so would amount to a "barrel of explosives that would blow up the entire area, since Jerusalem and the holy places are a red line."

In this context, it was emphasized that the terrorist organizations "will not sit idly by, but will use everything in their power to protect the holy places."

The organizations also called on the Palestinian public to "take to the streets, wave the Palestinian flag and confront the "enemy" in places of friction.