US President Joe Biden was asked on Friday about violent clashes that broke out during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh in eastern Jerusalem.

“I do not know all the details about what happened at the funeral of Shireen Abu Aqleh, but I know that an investigation must be opened,” he replied.

The Israel Police had taken action before Abu Aqleh’s funeral in an attempt to prevent clashes, including meeting with the family beforehand. Despite those efforts, hundreds of Arabs gathered at the funeral, shouted calls of incitement and later also threw rocks the police officers, who were forced to take action to disperse the rioters.

Earlier on Friday, Israel was condemned by a host of US officials for the violence at the funeral, including by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the footage from the funeral as “deeply disturbing”.

“We have all seen those images, they’re obviously deeply disturbing. We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession,” she told reporters.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, tweeted, “Deeply distressed by the images from Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral procession. The tragedy of her killing should be handled with the utmost respect, sobriety, and care.”

