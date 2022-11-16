Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Senate Judiciary Committees, lambasted the Biden administration Wednesday, over its decision to open an FBI investigation into whether Israeli soldiers were responsible for the death of an Arab American journalist during a firefight in Jenin this spring.

“Joe Biden and his administration view Israel and Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu as political enemies," Cruz said Wednesday morning, "and so they are responding to them the way they respond to all their political enemies: by unleashing the FBI. Our Israeli allies have, since the very beginning, cooperated closely with the United States in investigating this incident, and the State Department and Defense Departments had already drawn their conclusions."

“This outrage underscores how corrupt and blatantly politicized the Justice Department has become, and how entirely beholden to the radical left-wing Squad Democrats really are. This administration has spent its time in office weaponizing the DOJ to target their political enemies as a matter of policy, and now they have allowed that tactic to bleed into their obsession with undermining our Israeli allies."

“Everyone involved with this debacle should be fired or impeached – all the way up to Attorney General Garland.”

On Monday, the US informed Israel that the FBI has opened an investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Aqleh, the Al Jazeera journalist who was shot and killed while covering a firefight between IDF soldiers and Arab terrorists in Jenin in May.

Both the Israeli military and the US embassy in Israel conducted forensics tests on the bullet which killed Abu Aqleh, but were unable to determine the source of the gunshot.

The IDF later conducted a comprehensive investigation of the journalist's death, but found no conclusive evidence regarding who fired the fatal shot.