Some powers in Washington, D.C. don’t like certain legislatures in Jerusalem? Im sure the people of Tiberias, Lod, Holon, Efrat and Dimona don’t care. Does the United States not have enough international issues to deal with? There are enough US issues with Russia and with China to not enflame the Middle East even further. A new Middle East post-Abraham accords.

Against that backdrop, today the Biden Administration announced a decision to launch its own investigation into the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh. Rightfully, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the decision a "mistake," noting “The IDF has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the case details were shared. I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF’s soldiers, and that we will not cooperate with an external investigation.”

The proper answer to the United States on this matter is one that Zionist visionary Ze’ev Jabotinsky wrote in 1911”’Go to Hell!’

“Who are we, to make excuses to them; who are they to interrogate us? What is the purpose of this mock trial over the entire people where the sentence is known in advance? Our habit of constantly and zealously answering to any rabble has already done us a lot of harm and will do much more. The situation that has been created as a result, tragically confirms a well-known saying: ‘Qui s’excuse s’accuse’ (He who apologizes condemns himself).

“We think that our constant readiness to undergo a search without hesitation and to turn out our pockets will eventually convince mankind of our nobility; look what gentlemen we are—we do not have anything to hide! This is a terrible mistake. The real gentlemen are the people who will not allow anyone for any reason to search their apartments, their pockets or their souls. Only a person under surveillance is ready for a search at every moment. This is the only inevitable conclusion from our maniacal reaction to every reproach, to accept responsibility as a people for every action of a Jew, and to make excuses in front of everybody.

“I consider this system to be false at its very root. We are hated not because we are blamed for everything, but we are blamed for everything because we are not loved. We do not have to apologize for anything. We are a people as all other peoples; we do not have any intentions to be better than the rest. We do not have to account to anybody; we are not to sit for anybody’s examination and nobody is old enough to call on us to answer. We came before them. We are what we are, we are good for ourselves, we will not change and we do not want to.”

Israel thrives and will continue to thrive. American Jewry should do a better job supporting the state of israel rather than criticizing.

And the U.S. has plenty of issues to worry about besides the little Jewish state.

Ronn Torossianis an entrepreneur and investor.