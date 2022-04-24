A Jewish outreach center serving the greater Louisville area was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

The Chabad of Kentucky, located in Louisville, burned to the ground on Saturday, during the last day of the Passover festival outside of Israel, WDRB reported Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metropolitan Fire Department, the blaze began in a neighboring building, the result of a grease fire.

Despite firefighters reporting the original blaze extinguished, a fire was later reported at the Chabad center.

The fire engulfed the Chabad center at around noon Saturday, and shortly thereafter, the roof of the building collapsed. The center’s Torah scrolls, however, were removed from the building before it was destroyed in the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has launched a joint arson investigation with local authorities.

The regional director of Chabad in Kentucky, Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, said the rapid spread of the blaze has prompted suspicions of foul play.

"For so many we did not just lose our place of prayer, but our place of peace, community and belonging," Litvin said in a press release. "The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, my personal mentor and the foremost Jewish leader of the modern era, envisioned a Chabad house as a spiritual home where every Jew is welcome."

"Following the terrible storms, Chabad was immediately on the ground helping those in need. We were constantly struck by the incredible resolve shown by everyone we met." Litvin said. "Following their example, and inspired by the Rebbe's boundless optimism and love, we know our best days are ahead and we will continue on from strength to strength."