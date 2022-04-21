Arabs vandalized with red spray-paint a monument in memorial of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in a 2018 shooting attack near his hometown of Havat Gilad in Samaria.

Friends of Rabbi Shevach who came Thursday morning to visit and pray at the site reported that they were also attacked.

Following the vandalism, Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan visited the site together with Rabbi Shevach's widow, Yael.

Yael Shevach said, "We woke up this morning and discovered that the monument had been completely vandalized. Someone spray-painted with red color. It's hard to ignore the feeling of the color dripping down, which gives a feeling of blood. It's a feeling that brings back all of the past events."

"At the same time, and with all the pain, we remember that we are still here and we will continue to be here without fear. We will continue to stick our finger into their eyes and we will clean the monument and improve the site under their noses and despite the terrorists' wrath."

"We take seriously the destruction of the monument in memory of Rabbi Shevach," Dagan said after arriving at the site. "This is a horrific crime which is not simply another act of vandalism, but aims to undermine Samaria residents' and all of the settlements' feeling of security."

"We expect the security forces to act harshly and with a strong hand in dealing with this event, in order to eliminate similar trends, and to act to return security quiet to the area."

Credit: None