Acharei Mot discusses in great detail the service in the Holy Temple of the day that came to be known as Yom Kippur.

Perhaps the oddest and most obscure aspect of the day's unique rituals is the sending of the scapegoat to Azazel in the wilderness, where it will be thrown off a sheer cliff, taking with it the burden of the sins of Israel.

What are we "moderns" to make of this strange way of expiating sin?