Despite the extreme divergence of their opinions, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) has said that she is opposed to MK Itamar Ben Gvir being disqualified from serving in the Knesset.

Speaking on Radio Kol Berama, Zandberg spoke of her "disappointment at the words of Ayman Odeh," who recently called for Arabs to cease serving in the IDF and Israel Police. "The message he gave over was extremely problematic, and I had expected better of him. I am opposed to people being disqualified from the Knesset, however, and I have also ceased opposing Ben Gvir's presence in the Knesset, even though I believe that he does not belong there."

Technically Zandberg is correct in that she did not actively oppose Ben Gvir's candidacy; that task fell to another Meretz Knesset member, the party's representative on the Knesset Committee. However, Zandberg was present at the Supreme Court hearing held to discuss Ben Gvir and does not appear to have spoken up in his defense.

Also interviewed on Radio Kol Berama was Ben Gvir himself, who confirmed that "it was the Meretz representative on the committee who voted in favor of disqualifying me." He added, however, that, "Zandberg did not oppose this."

"I have the protocol of the committee meeting, and it was a Meretz representative by the name of Ronit Haikin Yaakov who voted to disqualify me," Ben Gvir added. "Zandberg raised no objections."

His interviewer then asked, "Maybe Zandberg didn't realize that the Meretz party wanted to disqualify you," to which Ben Gvir responded, "If she really didn't realize, then that doesn't reflect so well on her political abilities. However, I think she was actually present at the Supreme Court hearing discussing the issue."

Ben Gvir was correct: Zandberg was indeed present at the hearing discussing the disqualification of Ben Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party. Did she distort the facts in order to present a justification for not calling for Ayman Odeh to be disqualified after calling on Arabs to rebel against the government?