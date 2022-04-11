Following the announcement by the Petah Tikva Development Fund regarding the installation of 5G systems for their use by fans in the Shlomo Insurance (HaMoshava) Stadium in Petah Tikva, the 'Tibar' Company, in collaboration with the 'Colosseum' International Sports Innovation Group is publishing a call to entrepreneurs in the fields of 5G in sports. The project's overall objective is to enable startups to examine their capabilities in an experimental arena in real-time in the stadium so that the developing technologies will become world leaders and shape the modern sports world. Companies participating in the unique project will be able to examine their technologies in the most advanced development in the 5G world, assimilate them, and allow fans to enjoy advanced Israeli solutions. From here, it is a short jump into the international arena.

Meanwhile, 'Tibar' has completed a one million dollar investment in the Runel Company, developer of a 5G platform enabling a perfect local 5G private network.

Tibar CEO Uri Sharir said, "The 5G field, of which Tibar is one of its leaders, is in growth worldwide. Its use is accelerating in public places such as stadiums, medical centers, campuses, factories, etc. Our ability and that of Runel to solve the cellular coverage problem in stadiums and campuses with tens of thousands of simultaneous users is why we entered the Shlomo Insurance Stadium initiative. Our call appeals to technological companies that engage in communications and 5G infrastructures projects, emphasizing companies with applicable solutions for the field of sports."

Around the world, sports is an application springboard for the 5G network, and its possible uses constitute a breakthrough. In a reality where the demands of consumers and fans are increasing daily, the potential of developing 5G-based technologies in sports can provide an innovative experience and constitute new economic models. 5G technologies enable special features compatible with sporting events, such as low end-to-end delay and the ability to measure the end unit's position accurately. The new possibilities created by the advanced technology can help in two main areas: Empowering the fans' experience in the stadium and improving the broadcast experience for the fans at home. Many fields already have similar systems installed and allow for augmented reality broadcasts and real-time data reception in the stadium.