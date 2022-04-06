Coalition chairwoman Idit Silman (Yamina) was offered a spot on the Likud’s Knesset list, as well as the Health Ministry portfolio in the next right-wing government, in exchange for her resignation from the coalition, Ha’aretz reported Wednesday morning.

Citing a senior coalition official, the report claimed that Silman had reached an agreement with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, under which Silman would be given the tenth slot on the next Likud Knesset slate, ensuring her a seat in the next Knesset.

In addition, the official claimed, Netanyahu also promised to give Silman the Health Ministry portfolio in the next government.

The report comes after Silman announced early Wednesday morning that she plans to resign as coalition chairwoman, and to leave the coalition.

Without Silman, the coalition will no longer have a majority in the Knesset, falling from 61 MKs to 60.

“I cannot [continue] any longer,” Silman said Wedneday. "I tried unity."

"I worked hard for the present coalition government. Unfortunately, I won't be able to support harming the Jewish character of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. You aren't aware of everything, because I tried doing things quietly."

"My values and where I came from do not let me continue on this path. I am ending my membership in the coalition, and I will continue to try to convince my friends [in the coalition] to come home and form a right-wing government. I know that I am not the only one who feels like this."

"We can form a new government already, in the current Knesset."