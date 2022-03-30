The Chief of the General Staff, Aviv Kohavi, held an operational situation assessment this morning following recent events and the reinforcement of troops in Judea and Samaria and the area of the security barrier.



The situational assessment discussed defensive efforts in Judea and Samaria and defined the IDF's next steps. The Chief of the General Staff instructed the immediate implementation of several steps aimed at strengthening defensive and counterterrorism efforts, gathering intelligence and advancing the IDF’s readiness.



In addition, the Chief of the General Staff defined the main operational efforts necessary to strengthen the sense of security in the home front, and the reinforcement of IDF troops in Judea and Samaria and the area around the Gaza Strip.



The Chief of the General Staff increased the IDF’s level of alertness and instructed the preparation for various scenarios of escalation.



So far, the IDF has reinforced the various regions with 14 battalions and combat soldiers from special forces units. In addition, intelligence and observation efforts will be reinforced.



The IDF will offer extensive assistance to the Israel Police by providing 15 special forces companies. The units will assist defensive efforts in Judea and Samaria and the security barrier as well as Israel's central cities, in accordance with the Israel Police's directive.



Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kohavi said: “The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios and will continue acting as needed to preserve the daily routine of Israeli civilians. IDF soldiers are deployed throughout the various regions in order to strengthen the overall sense of security and protect Israeli civilians."