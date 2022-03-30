This past week, Israel has been facing a deadly wave of terrorism.



Five people were tragically murdered in a horrific shooting attack in Bnei Brak last night, leaving behind parents, orphans and widows who are blown by the shock and grief of their sudden loss. Then, just this morning there were several horrific attacks in several cities across Israel.

These are frightening times. Every day, there is another murderous attack.

But there is hope.

ZAKA Search And Rescue, an Israeli volunteer-based organization that has been responding to emergency crises for the past 30 years is responding to the severity of the current escalating situation in Israel and by preparing their professional teams to provide emergency medical assistance for whatever threats may come. However, after their crucial medical presence in the war in Ukraine, ZAKA is currently dangerously low on funding and is seeking donors to help them refurbish their much-needed supply ofemergency vehicles and equipment. The terrorism is rampant, and ZAKA needs to be prepared for anything.

The is how the Jewish people respond to terror. To help ZAKA fight terrorism and save Jewish lives, click here.