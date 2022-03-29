Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has pushed off his planned trip to India, following his coronavirus diagnosis.

No new date has yet been announced for Bennett's trip to India.

Bennett reports feeling well, and will continue to work from home.

The prime minister was diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has also decided to delay his trip to India, citing the recent spate of terrorist attacks, including the deadly shooting attack in Hadera which left two Border Police officers dead.