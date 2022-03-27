Video: i24NEWS

On Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

“The relationship between our two countries is unbreakable,” Lapid stressed. “The United States is Israel’s closest friendship and strongest alliance. We share deeply held values and core interests. We share a vision of peace through strength.”



“These days are a reminder of the fact that if you want peace, you must be able to defend it. Military and diplomatic strength isn’t an obstacle to peace - it is what guarantees peace.”



“Iran is not an Israeli problem. The world cannot afford a nuclear Iran. The world cannot afford for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to continue spreading terror around the globe.”



“We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship. Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran.”



“At the same time, Israel will do anything we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Anything. From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical. The Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed. We will not let them.”

Following Foreign Minister Lapid's speech, Secretary Blinken summarized recent world events and the role the United States and Israel are playing in attempting to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Blinken also stressed "America's ironclad committment to Israel's security" and his administration's resolve to "continue to stand up to Iran and continue to work with Israel to counter aggressive behavior throughout the region."

He also noted that later on Sunday, he plans to travel to Ramallah to meet with Mahmoud Abbas to discuss various regional issues, and that he also intends to meet with Palestinians in east Jerusalem.

In response to a reporter's question, Lapid did not hesitate to express his opinion that Jerusalem was the "wrong place" for the U.S. Secretary of State to be meeting with Palestinians, given that "Jerusalem is the capital of Israel."

He stressed, however, that given that the United States is "Israel's greatest friend and ally," what they say is taken very seriously, and that despite occasional differences of opinion, the friendship between the two nations remains strong, enabling open and honest dialogue.