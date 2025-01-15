Only days before the end of his term and two weeks before the expiration of the previous order, President Joe Biden extended the order declaring a state of emergency in Judea and Samaria and allowing for sanctions to be imposed on residents of Judea and Samaria for another year.

"The situation in the West Bank [aka Judea and Samaria], particularly regarding the high level of violence from extremist Jewish residents, the forced displacement of residents from their villages, and property destruction, has reached intolerable levels that pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the West Bank, Gaza, Israel, and throughout the Middle East," according to an official announcement released by the White House.

Yesterday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a speech on the war in Gaza and the situation in the Middle East, saying that "the Israeli government has systematically harmed the capabilities of the only alternative to Hamas, which is the Palestinian Authority."

He added, "Israel has harmed the financial system of the Palestinian Authority. It still holds tax money that should go to the Palestinians. Israel is also increasing the pace of construction in communities in Judea and Samaria and turning a blind eye to the illegal outposts. Attacks by extremist residents on Palestinians have reached an all-time high."

"Israel has always wanted to be accepted as a normal country in the region, but at the same time Israelis are convinced that past attempts to extend a hand for peace have been met with refusal and violence," he added.