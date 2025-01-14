US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered keynote remarks on the Middle East at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. today (Tuesday), less than a week before he is set to leave office.

Earlier, Axios reported that Blinken was set to present his plan post-war Gaza today.

At the start of his remarks, Blinken said that "from the outset, the Biden Administration's goal in the Middle East was not to repeat the blunders of years past of trying to transform its governments or its societies, but rather to transform relations with, between, and among US partners in the region. But that's because we saw a more integrated region as more likely to be stable and secure, to deliver economic opportunity for its people, to find solutions to shared challenges, from pandemics and terrorism to infrastructure and energy needs. A more integrated region is also in a stronger position to prevent any one of its neighbors from dominating the others or any outside country from dominating the region."

"We moved swiftly to pursue this vision," he said, claiming that the administration "deepened and broadened the Abraham Accords."

"We spearheaded new coalitions like I2U2, bringing together India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States to tackle shared challenges. We announced a groundbreaking economic corridor between India and the Middle East," he said.

Blinken paused his remarks as a protester yelled that his "legacy will be genocide" and that he will be "forever known as Bloody Blinken."