Ahead of Sunday's historic meeting of six foreign ministers in Israel, Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai has warned that if not stopped, "Iran will do to its neighbors what Russia is doing to Ukraine. The State of Israel must clearly condemn the attack on Ukraine."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will be hosting the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt at “The Negev Summit” which will take place in Sde Boker on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

Six foreign ministers will participate in this historic meeting: Lapid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco Nasser Bourita, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry.

"The main goal of the summit is to exert an influence over the emerging nuclear agreement with Iran," Shai said on Sunday. "The common denominator between all the countries convening today is their deep concern that Iran will do to Israel and to other countries what Russia is now doing to Ukraine. We must stop Iran,” the Diaspora Affairs Minister told Kan 11’s “Everything is Political” program.



"If we do not stop Iran, it will learn from the horrific European experience that is now transpiring before our very eyes, with one country destroying another. Iran is already using the Houthis in Yemen as a proxy, just as it uses the Syrians and Hezbollah in northern Israel, and Hamas in Gaza as well. Iran has cells operating throughout the Middle East and it is closely following the world's reaction to the attack on Ukraine. That is why Israel must unequivocally declare that Ukraine has been attacked by a neighboring country and that the world must stand by it."