Residents of the southern Israeli city of Beersheba expressed outrage Wednesday at the Bennett government, a day after a pro-ISIS Arab terrorist from the Bedouin sector murdered four people in a combination ramming and stabbing attack.

Locals accused the government of abandoning southern Israel to a rising tide of Arab crime and terror, with one resident telling Israel National News: “We are part of the State of Israel and the Defense Minister needs to know that. We cannot be abandoned, with a terrorist able to run free here with a knife and slaughter people.”

“Where were the police? People are afraid to go out of their homes because they’re worried a terrorist could be around. Right now there are a lot of police around, but in another 24 hours they will be gone. We need security here.”

“They need to send a battalion into Hura and clean the place out. Who cares what [United Arab List chief MK Mansour] Abbas will say? Who does he think he is? Go in there, take all of the guns, and put up roadblocks 24 hours a day. Let Bennett tell Mansour Abbas: ‘I’m tired of this, it cannot continue like this.’ Go to new elections. What are you afraid of?”

The terrorist, Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian, a Bedouin man from the town of Hura and a known ISIS sympathizer, carried out his deadly attack Tuesday afternoon outside of a Beersheba mall for eight minutes before he was shot and killed by two armed civilians.

A second resident told Israel National News that he believed “Israel has abandoned the south, no doubt about it, and it will continue to do so. They promised us 30,000 additional police officers, which were never sent; they promised residents security, but citizens don’t see that happening.”