Israel’s Ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, and embassy staff participated in a rescue operation of ten Ukrainian children who are sick with cancer

The operation was made possible thanks to Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva, which sent a medical team and a special plane for bringing the children to Israel.

The children arrived with their parents from the hospital in Kyiv, and they are on their way to Israel on a special flight for lifesaving treatment.