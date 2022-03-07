Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reprimanded representatives of the Jewish Agency today (Monday) during a meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Immigration and Absorption, headed by Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

During the meeting, Bennett called the Jewish Agency's emergency center in Kiryat Moriah in Jerusalem and handed the phone to Minister Ze'ev Elkin so that he could talk on the speaker in Ukrainian with the call center.

Then an initial automatic answer was heard in English, and after five minutes of waiting without an answer - the automatic answer was heard again, which asked the caller to leave their phone number.

Bennett banged on the table and turned to agency representatives: "There can be no such situation. The refrigerator company answers in half a minute. You tell me that everything is fine and no one answered me. I demand to increase and double the staff of the center three or four times. I demand that it be taken care of today by 6 PM."

The acting chairman of the Jewish Agency, Yaakov Hagoel, replied that the matter would be addressed.