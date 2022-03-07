On Saturday, at 08:30 AM, a missile hit the home of the Karaush family in Kiev, at that time staying at their home: father Max (44), mother Irina (44), and two children Mark (19) and Georgi (10). The mother of the family and her 19-year-old son were moderately injured and are suffering from significant and complex injuries to their limbs. Immediately after the injury, they were evacuated to a local hospital in Kiev. Nachman Dickstein, a volunteer at Magen David Adom and ZAKA , living in Kyiv- Ukraine, heard about the story and immediately contacted Magen David Adom in Israel to help bring the wounded to medical care in Israel.

Magen David Adom contacted the HatzolAir charity organization in New York through their representative in Israel, MDA paramedic Aharon Adler immediately joined the important mission and set up a private plane that took off from New York to the Romanian-Moldova border and from there to the Ben Gurion Airport. Carrying medical, humanitarian goods food and equipment loaded on the flight for the refugees on the Moldova-Ukraine border.

This morning (Monday) at 11:15 AM, the plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport, where MDA intensive care units were waiting for the family members evacuating them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. At the entrance to the hospital, MK Prof. Yossi Shein (Yisrael Beyteinu) was waiting for them, talked to the family members and examined what could be done to help them.

Father Max and son Mark excitedly told about everything that happened from the moment the missile hit their home until they landed in Israel and India to everyone who assisted in the rescue operation (attached sinks in English)

MK Prof. Yossi Shein, Yisrael Beiteinu, initiates the outline for bringing the wounded to war in Ukraine, said: "The State of Israel has a commitment to the civilians affected by the war in Ukraine, Jews and non-Jews. Out of solidarity for their safety and health, an exciting medical rescue operation is taking place here today "It is appropriate for MDA to be the trustworthy entity for this sacred craft."

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "As soon as we were informed of the medical condition of the Karaush family who were hit by a direct hit by a missile in their home, we contacted Eli Rowe, President and Founder of the HatzolAir charity in New York, who are cooperating with us. They were immediately flown to the country for medical flight to Israel, and it is worth noting that in order not to come empty-handed from New York, they loaded 7 tons of medical, humanitarian and food equipment in order to help the many refugees on the Moldova-Romania border. MDA, the National Rescue Organization and the Israeli Red Cross Association are working to help refugees and the wounded as much as possible in various ways, and this is how we will continue to act. "