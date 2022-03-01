Former Health Minister Yakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) on Monday announced at a routine party meeting that he will soon retire from the Knesset, Behadrey Haredim reported.

The official announcement marks the first time Litzman himself has spoken about the matter.

Litzman made his statement during a discussion on positions in the party and Knesset, telling MKs Yisrael Eichler and Meir Porush that there is no reason for him to take on a new position for one week, since he will not be returning to the Knesset after the winter session ends.

Litzman is set to sign a plea bargain in the Malka Leifer case. According to Behadrey Haredim, the agreement between the Prosecutor's Office and Litzman's attorney will not be signed until after the Passover holiday, but a date has not yet been set.

According to the terms of the deal, Litzman will admit to breach of confidence in the Malka Leifer saga; the accusation of disturbing the course of justice will be removed from the charge sheet. Under the deal, Litzman will be given a conditional prison sentence and a symbolic fine of NIS 3,000.

Litzman's resignation from the Knesset will take the place of an accusation of moral turpitude.