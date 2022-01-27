On Thursday, a plea bargain was signed between MK Yaakov Litzman (UTJ), mere days before the Attorney-General, Dr. Avichai Mandelblit leaves office.

According to the terms of the deal, Litzman will admit to breach of confidence in the Malka Leifer saga; the accusation of disturbing the course of justice will be removed from the charge sheet. The “Hama’adaniyah” episode will also not appear on the charge sheet. The penalty that has been agreed between the two sides is that Litzman will be given a conditional prison sentence and a symbolic fine of NIS 3,000.

In addition, MK Litzman will resign from the Knesset without being accused of moral turpitude. The plea bargain is thus similar to that signed between the State Prosecution and Shas head Aryeh Deri, who recently resigned his Knesset seat.

Litzman announced last month that he would not be standing for election again. “If new elections were held now, I would not stand,” he told the Knesset Channel. “I’m not going to be in the next Knesset.” Asked whether his decision had any connection with the legal proceedings against him, Litzman – who is 73 years old – replied in the negative.

Responding to the news of the plea bargain, the Magen organization that has been assisting the alleged victims of Leifer issued a statement:

“To our regret, today marks the close of a difficult period that caused a great deal of distress to the victims of Malka Leifer. We identify with the anger of the heroic victims at this plea bargain, and even though according to Israel law they are not considered party to this case, there was room to have listened to their opinions. We hope that this admission will put an end to these serious actions, and that next time around, politicians will realize that they are not above the law.”