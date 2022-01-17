Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is considering closing a criminal investigation against a senior haredi lawmaker, according to a report published Monday in Globes.

The report claimed that Mandelblit is leaning towards closing the investigation of MK and former minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism), despite opposition from prosecutors, who wish to take the case to trial.

Mandelblit is said to be more inclined to drop the investigation ever since Litzman announced that he will not seek reelection to the Knesset.

Litzman is facing allegations of corruption and abuse of power over claims he used his position as Health Minister to shield a restaurant from closure over health concerns, and to secure statements by experts declaring Malka Leifer, an Australian educator accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls before fleeing to Israel, unfit to stand trial or to be extradited.