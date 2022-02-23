The Philippines has become the latest country to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance working definition of antisemitism.

“Ever since the Philippines opened its doors to Jewish refugees in the 1930s, our country has consistently stood for humanity, compassion and solidarity against bigotry, racism and hate,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said. “These are the same principles that guide us in co-sponsoring several resolutions relevant to Israel at the United Nations General Assembly.”

Addressing Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Locsin said: “The Philippines takes this opportunity to affirm our deep responsibility to take concrete actions in combating all forms of racial intolerance as a further expression of the high value we accord to our relations with Israel and the Jewish people.”

He noted that the Philippines was “among the first countries to support the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 and established full diplomatic relations with Israel in 1957.”

“The two nations have a long history of cooperation in trade, economy, culture and various scientific exchanges,” he said.

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) commended the decision by the Philippines, describing the relationship between Jews and the Philippines as “long and wonderful.”

“As Antisemitism continues to reach unprecedented levels, we applaud President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. for adopting the IHRA working definition of antisemitism,” AGPI chair Avi Benlolo said. “We were delighted most recently to host the Honorable Consul General Orontes V. Castro of the Philippine Consulate General [who] recently attended AGPI’s National Commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”

The Philippines joins many other countries, subnational governments and institutions who have adopted the IHRA definition, including 20 European countries and Paris, France, which became the first capital city in the world outside of Israel to do so officially in February 2021.