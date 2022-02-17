Tesla CEO Elon Musk was denounced by the American Jewish Committee on Thursday for a Twitter post comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

“Elon Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media,” the AJC said in a tweet. “Comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a genocidal dictator who murdered millions is not an appropriate way to criticize policies.”

The AJC called on Musk to “apologize immediately.”

Musk posted the tweet in response to learning that the Canadian government had ordered banks to block thousands of crypto addresses linked to Canadians involved in the ongoing trucker protest, The Hill reported.

The 2:46 a.m. tweet featured a photo of Hitler with the caption, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget."