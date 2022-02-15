An anti-Israel mob attacked the StandWithUS UK (SWU) pro-Israel group at Manchester University while it was handing out information about antisemitism awareness, the UK Jewish News reported.

Twelve pro-Palestinian activists surrounded the SWU’s booth, hurling abuse at the group’s director, Charlotte Korchak, and students participating in the event.

They also called Korchak “worse than Hitler” and scrawled “Israel = Apartheid” and “Free Palestine” on the walls opposite to the event, which had been put together by the campus Jewish Society (J-Soc) and the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) along with SWU.

StandWithUs UK Campus Manager, Raffy Lachter, told the news outlet that the “anti-Israel mob surrounded, abused and berated students who were participating in an event aimed at combatting antisemitism.”

Manchester J-Soc added that the mob attempted to intimidate its members and that “a number of students reported feeling unsafe and concerned.” Some of the participants in the SWU event reportedly left in tears.