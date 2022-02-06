An elderly member of the Jewish community in the Manhattan Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn was killed Saturday, as he headed to a local synagogue for afternoon prayers.

The victim, 99-year-old Jack Mikulincer, served as the gabbai for a local synagogue, was en route to the house of worship for afternoon Sabbath prayers this Saturday when he was struck and killed while crossing the street.

Mikulincer, who was wheelchair-bound, was crossing the street at the intersection of Coleridge Street and Oriental Boulevard when he was hit by a 2020 BMW X5 SUV, Yeshiva World News reported Sunday.

Police say the accident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday, and that the 52-year-old driver did not flee the scene.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene, rushing Mikulincer to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition. Hospital officials later declared Mikulincer dead.

NBC New York said that no charges have been filed in connection with the accident.