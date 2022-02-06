Jonathan Pollard ended his week of shiva by visiting the grave of his wife Esther, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer and contracting the coronavirus.

Pollard also visited the grave of Yehuda Dimentman, the yeshiva student who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria in December, and who is also buried at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem.

At the end of the shiva Pollard said "Esther took me to Geula and Mea Shearim and then to Tel Aviv and told me - in both places you saw people who are not like you, but they are all your brother. Only in unity can we face all the difficult challenges before us. Please remember Esther and remember this message: unity unity, unity."

In a conversation with Natan Sharansky and former ambassador Ron Dermer who came to comfort him, Pollard described his wife's final words: "She was dying. All of a sudden her eyes woke up…I was holding her hand. I don’t know where she was. But she was just looking up. And she said, in a very small voice: ‘My neshama [soul] volunteered to come back for two missions: one of the missions was to get you home. The other mission was to bring you home as a Jew, and not a goy.’”

“She said: ‘My first mission was the easiest one of all.’ I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, but she said: ‘My hardest mission was to ensure that you return home as a Jew.’”

“Then she said: ‘Now that I’ve accomplished, I can go home.’ Then she died.”

“I don’t know who she was. I guess I’ll never know. But I do know one thing: She had as much love for all of you and this land as she had for me.”