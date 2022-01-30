Esther Pollard, the wife of Jonathan Pollard, contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago. Pollard, who is battling cancer, was hospitalized following a deterioration in her condition on Saturday night.

Jonathan Pollard has asked the public to pray for the recovery of his wife, Esther Yocheved Bat Reisel Bracha.

About two months ago, Neria Binyamini, who worked for years for the release of Jonathan Pollard from American prison, published a post in which he described Esther Pollard's condition and called for more prayers for her recovery.

"When Jonathan and Esther need us - we are here," Binyamini wrote on Facebook. "Every prayer is significant, and every chapter of Psalms contributes, and yet we wanted to organize a more meaningful public prayer, From tonight until Sunday - for the recovery of Esther Yocheved Bat Reisel Bracha among the other ill of Israel."

''If you can take an entire book and divide it among your family it's great. If it is too difficult and you prefer to take a 'day' or some of the division of the Psalms into days - this is also excellent. (If this is also difficult and you only want a few chapters, great, but there is no need to update us.)," Binyamini said.