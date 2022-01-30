Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas made a series of requests during his meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at Gantz's home in Rosh HaAyin last month. Most of the requests were published shortly after the meeting, with one exception.

Two senior PAsources involved in the details of the meeting told Yedioth Ahronot that during the conversation between them, Abbas sought to release 25 veteran Fatah terrorists who were imprisoned in Israel before the signing of the Oslo Accords, as well as sick prisoners.

Defense Minister Gantz did not respond positively or negatively to Abbas' request and told him that "the issue will be investigated," according to the sources, but it is estimated that the current Israeli government will not be able to accommodate terrorists, even if they are older Fatah prisoners tried before the signing of the Oslo Accords, the political agreements which created the PA in the 1990s.

The sources stated that Abbas' request to release prisoners was also raised at the first meeting between the two, which took place in August at the home of the Palestinian Authority chairman in Ramallah.