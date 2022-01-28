Israel Police have arrested a 64-year-old resident of the northern city of Kiryat Yam, on suspicion that he threatened a synagogue rabbi with a knife.

The investigation was opened about one week ago, after a synagogue rabbi arrived at the local police station, saying that he had been attacked.

Initial investigations showed that the suspect believed the rabbi had locked him in the synagogue intentionally, and therefore put a knife to his neck and threatened to kill him.

In his interrogation, the suspect connected himself to the incident. In recent days, with the approval of the court, the suspect's arrest was extended.

Israel Police's Claims Division has submitted a Prosecutor's Statement on the case, and in the coming days an indictment will be submitted to the Krayot Magistrates Court, which will include a request to extend the suspect's arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.