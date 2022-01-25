זירת ניסיון פיגוע הירי נדב גולדשטיין/TPS

Terrorists attempted a drive-by shooting at a military post in an area between Elon Moreh and Itamar, in Samaria, on Tuesday evening.

After opening fire, the driver of the car sped away and is thought to have headed for Shechem

Large numbers of IDF soldiers engaged in a search of the area and found the empty gun cartridges.

According to an IDF spokesperson, "A short while ago, a report was receivd of an attempted drive-by shooting at a military post near Shechem. No injuries have been reported. IDF forces are continuing to search the area."