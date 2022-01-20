Bennett at the Security and Policy Conference of the Institute for Pol

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Yifat Sasha-Biton delivered a statement to the media Thursday evening regarding the approved changes to the quarantine system for students.

The Prime Minister began by saying, "Tonight we can say: Israeli children will return to study continuously starting in another week. The children will be tested twice a week before going to school - Sunday morning and Wednesday morning. Anyone who is positive or has symptoms - stays home."

He said: "So far, not enough tests have been transferred and we will soon transfer tens of millions more tests."

"Almost all parents experience distress. The number of children in quarantine is large and it is difficult to maintain a routine life at home and at school. I am attentive to the distress, but we are careful when it comes to our children's health - so we waited," Bennett added.