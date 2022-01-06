A three-year-old boy was fatally wounded by a stray bullet in the Bedouin community of Bir al-Maksur in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics treated the child at the scene when he was in critical condition and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa while performing resuscitation operations.

Doctors at the hospital fought to save his life, but he succumbed to his wounds and died.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

MDA medics Yafa Gadir and Ahmad Abu Alhiga said: "There was a big commotion at the site. The child, who suffered from penetrating and bleeding injuries to his body, was lying unconscious in the playground with no pulse and not breathing."

"We immediately started medical treatment and together with the paramedics in the intensive care unit, we evacuated him to the hospital while performing resuscitation operations when his condition was critical," the medics added.