MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke on Kan 11 News claiming that the haredi community does not truly care about kosher certification (kashrut) or conversions.

"They're not interested in kashrut or conversions," she said. "It's an issue of power, to dictate our lifestyle. When they stop acting with racism and ignorance - then I'll talk differently."

"I am not willing for Israel to remain in exile and in a ghetto of ignorance."

MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), who was also on air with Kan 11, responded, "They are trying to turn Israel into a club with members, that anyone can join. The concept of Judaism was not decided on today, it's a halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law - ed.) concept with procedures."

He added, "MK Malinovsky is speaking about rabbis in the closest way to anti-Semitism possible."