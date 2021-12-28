A significant increase of terrorist attacks was recorded in Judea and Samaria in 2021, according to end-of-year data published by the IDF Tuesday.

In 2021, 5,532 stone-throwing incidents were recorded across Judea and Samaria compared to 4,002 last year, an increase of 1,530 incidents.

There has also been a significant increase in the number of firebomb attacks, with 1,022 incidents this year compared to 751 last year.

The number of shooting attacks against Jews doubled to 61 shootings in 2021 compared to 31 last year.

The number of stabbing attempts also doubled - 18 stabbing incidents in 2021 compared to nine last year.