Five people were injured Sunday morning when a group of Arabs threw stones at an Egged bus making its way towards the Western Wall.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics treated the wounded and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

MDA paramedic Pinchas Meir said: "We joined the wounded at the Dung Gate while they were conscious and suffering from bruises and injuries from the stone-throwing and some also broken glass from the bus windows. We provided them with primary medical care in the field and evacuated them in stable condition for further treatment at the hospital."

Two Arabs were arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at buses. Police are searching for more suspects in the stone-throwing attacks.

Police forces entered the Temple Mount this morning following an attempt by Arabs to disrupt public order and prevent Jewish visits to the site, which is the holiest in Judaism.

Police noticed that hundreds of young Arabs, some of them masked, began collecting stones in the plaza of the Temple Mount.

Forces were deployed throughout the Temple Mount to keep the peace and allow Jews to visit the site.