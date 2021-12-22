Knesset Member Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) was filmed holding his personal firearm during a confrontation with two Arab security guards at a Tel Aviv fairground Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Expo Tel Aviv fairground (Ganei HaTaarucha), when Ben-Gvir and Bentzi Gopstein, chairman of the anti-assimilation group Lehava, arrived at a parking garage on their way to an event being held at the fairground by the Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva.

Two Arab security guards present at the garage confronted Ben-Gvir, after the guards accused him of parking in a restricted spot.

Video footage recorded by the guard from the latter half of the confrontation shows Ben-Gvir accusing the guards of threatening to beat him.

“You were about to beat me,” Ben-Gvir said.

One of the guards can be heard in the recording denying the claim.

“You threatened me,” Ben-Gvir retorted, calling police. “You won’t threaten me.”

During part of the incident, Ben-Gvir waved his pistol, saying: “If you continue to threaten me, I’ll deal with you. Shut your mouth.”

Police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and detained the two guards for questioning. Ben-Gvir made a statement at a north Tel Aviv police station regarding the incident.

“The incident could have ended in tragedy,” said Ben-Gvir Wednesday. “I saw in front of me ‘guards’ with hate in their eyes who cursed and threatened to harm me. They could have turned violent at any minute. I expect the police to investigate the two and issue an indictment against them. They belong in jail. It’d be safer for the public.”