Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday evening held a consultation on the continued dealing with the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

The consultation included a discussion of various options for tightening restrictions amid the continued spread of the strain, including restricting gatherings, expanding the Green Pass and applying it to the trade industries as well, and halting funding of antigen tests for children.

Further consultations and follow-up discussions will be held on Tuesday, with the aim of formulating an action plan for dealing with Omicron.

Once a comprehensive outline has been formulated, the Coronavirus Cabinet will convene to discuss the details.

Senior Ministry of Health officials said that gatherings should be reduced but the Ministry of Finance objected to the move. In addition, more red countries are expected to be announced in the coming days, and the list could include Greece, Ukraine, Thailand and a few other European countries.

Taking part in the discussion were the Health Minister, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Health Ministry Director General, the national coronavirus project manager, the Director of the Public Health Service, the Deputy Attorney General, the Finance Ministry Budget Director, the Defense Ministry Civil Defense Director and other senior professional officials.