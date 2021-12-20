Six people were injured at the Israel Aquarium in Jerusalem Monday afternoon, following an apparent chemical leak.

Staff and visitors were quickly evacuated from the building and emergency teams notified of the apparent leak.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the Israel Aquarium, located next to the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in the southern part of the capital.

MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics treated the six injured people on the scene. The six suffered only light injuries and did not require hospitalization.