A family from Jerusalem who returned from South Africa, which is defined as a “red” country, violated quarantine despite being confirmed as positive for the Omicron strain of COVID-19 and caused mass infection, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the parents continued to send their children to school, the infected grandmother continued her work as the director of an educational institution and the infected grandfather continued to visit his synagogue every day.

The report said that even after the discovery of the chain of infection, the family members, most of whom are not vaccinated, are refusing to cooperate with the authorities.

An investigation by the Home Front Command unit in charge of dealing with cases of COVID-19 revealed that even though the family members returned from South Africa, they violated home isolation after receiving negative PCR test results and sent their children to educational institutions even though they were supposed to stay in isolation for seven days.

On the fifth day of quarantine, most of the family members were confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant and even then, they continued to send the children to school. An investigation by the Home Front Command revealed that another person, who lied during the investigation, was also connected to the contagion incident.

An outbreak reported Thursday at a school in Jerusalem may also be related to this incident.