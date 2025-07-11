Police arrested two individuals during an unauthorized protest held this afternoon near the home of Defense Minister Israel Katz in the moshav of Kfar Achim.

According to police, the detainees disobeyed officers’ instructions, attempted to approach the entrance to the minister’s residence, and disrupted police activity. Other demonstrators remained within a designated area and the protest concluded without further incident.

Police emphasized their commitment to upholding freedom of expression and protest within legal bounds, while making clear they will not tolerate disorderly conduct or threats to public safety.