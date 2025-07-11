Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked paid tribute to Moshe Zar, a prominent figure in the Samaria movement, who passed away today at the age of 88. "An exceptional individual, one of the great builders of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, a redeemer of land," Shaked wrote.

She recalled, "I had the privilege as Justice Minister in 2018 to work toward the regulation of the Havat Gilad community, named in memory of his son Gilad, who was murdered by terrorists in Samaria in 2001.

Moshe once told me he had over a hundred grandchildren and great-grandchildren (that was eight years ago—surely there are many more now), and he constantly sought creative ways to settle the Land. There are no more people like him. 'Look now toward heaven, and count the stars, if you are able to number them... So shall your seed be. For all the land which you see, to you will I give it, and to your seed forever.'"