Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed deep sorrow following the murder of Kiryat Arba medic Ronen Hanania last night.

"My heart is broken. The late Ronen Hanania was murdered by a despicable terrorist in front of his son. There are no words to comfort [the grieving]. I partake in the family's grief and send [my support] on behalf of the entire nation of Israel. I wish a full recovery for the injured. I applaud the local commander and soldier who eliminated the terrorist. We will not allow terrorism to defeat us. We will act with all the tools at our disposal against those who seek to harm us," said Lapid.