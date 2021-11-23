David Bennett, 9, holds dad's hand as he gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

David Bennett, nine years old and the youngest child of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his wife Gilat, on Tuesday afternoon received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accompanied by his father.

Arriving at the Clalit Health Service's clinic in Herzliya, the Prime Minister said, "Today we are starting the nationwide campaign to vaccinate children, first of all to safeguard our children. David was just vaccinated. This safeguards both children and parents, and the entire State of Israel."

"I call on all Israeli parents to come and have their children vaccinated. It is safe and it safeguards our children."

David Bennett said, "It is important to get vaccinated so that children don't get sick with corona[virus] and so that they won’t infect their parents."

Though he expected it to hurt, after he received the vaccine he opened his eyes and said, "Wow, that was really easy. It's nothing."

"It doesn't hurt, it's a little prick," he added, telling his father that it "didn't hurt."

Watch the Hebrew video here: