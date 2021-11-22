Victim of Jerusalem shooting remains in serious condition

A man seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack yesterday remains in serious condition.

Officials at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem released a statement Monday morning, saying that the victim underwent a number of operations overnight, and that his condition has stabilized.

The victim, who was brought to the hospital Sunday morning in serious condition, is still listed in serious condition, and remains anesthetized and on a respirator in the hospital’s intensive care ward.

The Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center also released a statement Monday morning, with an update on the status of Rabbi Zeevi Katzenelbogen, the 46-year-old man who was moderately wounded in Sunday’s shooting attack.

Rabbi Katzenelbogen, hospital officials said, is currently recovering in the hospital’s orthopaedics ward. His condition is now listed as light.

One man, 26-year-old tour guide Eliyahu Kay, was killed in the attack, while three others were wounded.

The terrorist, Fadi Abu-Shahidam, was shot dead by security forces during the attack. Abu-Shahidam, a resident of Shuafat in his 40s, belonged to the political arm of the Hamas terrorist organization.