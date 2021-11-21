1 dead in shooting attack at entrance to Western Wall

One person was murdered and another 3 were wounded, one moderately to seriously, this morning, Sunday, in a shooting attack near the Chain Gate near the Western Wall.

The terrorist was neutralized by security forces.

The wounded were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem, Hadassah Mount Scopus and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem. One, who was fatally wounded, died of his wounds at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus.

Preliminary investigation raises suspicion that the terrorist disguised himself as a haredi man and opened fire with a submachine gun at passersby and policemen who were at the scene. A knife was also found on the terrorist's person.

Police believe that another terrorist played a part in the attack, and that he escaped the scene. Police are conducting searches for him.

The Temple Mount was closed to Jews immediately after the attack.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev arrived at the scene of the deadly terrorist attack and provided details about the terrorist.

According to Barlev, the terrorist is a member of Hamas' political wing. "His wife left abroad 3 days ago, his children are abroad." Barlev added that the attack was planned in advance.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived said that the terrorist was known to the police.

"The police response was quick, this is a serious incident - carried out by a source familiar to us," Shabtai said.

"The police response was very fast, within 32 seconds they sought contact and eliminated the terrorist," the commissioner added.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet spoke Sunday morning with Public Security Minister Barlev and Police Commissioner Shabtai following the deadly attack.

The minister and police commissioner the Prime Minister of the details of the attack that took place this morning in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister gave instructions to increase preparations in the Jerusalem area in order to prevent further attacks.

Dimiter Tzantchev, European Union Ambassador to to Israel responded to the attack.

"My thoughts are with the victims of the cowardly attack in the Old City of Jerusalem." Tzantchev wrote.

"Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I unequivocally condemn this senseless attack against civilians. Violence is never the answer."

A paramedic stationed on an Magen David Adom (MDA) ATV, Yehoshua Sheetrit and an MDA Paramedic, Moshe Tubolsky, said: "As soon as we were informed of the shooting, we went to the scene. We arrived with the ATV, Sheetrit says, and saw two men in their 30s lying with gunshot wounds. Senior EMT and Medicycle Rider Baruch Weissman recounted: One of the wounded was unconscious and the other semi conscious. We provided them with life-saving medical care in the field and immediately put them on an ATV and evacuated them to a Mobile Intensive Care Unit that was waiting near the Jewish Quarter and from there was evacuated to the hospitals. One's condition is defined as critical and the other is serious. We evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Hospital and Hadassah Mount Scopus. Three other lightly wounded were evacuated by police ambulance."

MDA Paramedic Elhai Sofer, who evacuated the critically wounded, added: "We arrived in MDA's Mobile Intensive Care Unit in the Jewish Quarter, where we joined a MDA ATV that was treating a 30-year-old man unconscious with no pulse and not breathing with gunshot wounds to his body. We put him in the intensive care unit and on the way to the hospital we tried to fight for his life whilst performing advanced resuscitation operations on him but unfortunately after a short time the doctors at the hospital had to pronounce his death."